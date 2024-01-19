Ram Mandir: Entry passes released for grand Ayodhya temple ceremony

India News
Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra has officially released entry passes for the Ram Temple consecration ceremony scheduled for January 22 in Ayodhya.
The invited dignitaries have been informed that entry will be permitted only after scanning the QR code on the issued entry pass, emphasizing the necessity of it for access.
Ayodhya is abuzz with preparations as the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple approaches. Approximately 7,000 people are expected to attend the historic event.
The Uttar Pradesh government declared a half-day closure for all central government offices on January 22. This move aims to allow employees to participate in the occasion.
The Uttar Pradesh government will launch helicopter services to Ayodhya from six districts, including Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Lucknow, Prayagraj, Mathura, and Agra.