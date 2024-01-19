India News

Ram Mandir: Entry passes released for grand Ayodhya temple ceremony

Image credits: Our own

1. Entry passes released by Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra

Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra has officially released entry passes for the Ram Temple consecration ceremony scheduled for January 22 in Ayodhya.

Image credits: Social media

2. QR code scanning mandatory for dignitaries

The invited dignitaries have been informed that entry will be permitted only after scanning the QR code on the issued entry pass, emphasizing the necessity of it for access.

Image credits: Social media

3. Preparations underway for grand ceremony

Ayodhya is abuzz with preparations as the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple approaches. Approximately 7,000 people are expected to attend the historic event.

Image credits: Social media

4. Half-day closure of central government offices

The Uttar Pradesh government declared a half-day closure for all central government offices on January 22. This move aims to allow employees to participate in the occasion.

Image credits: Social media

5. Helicopter services to Ayodhya from six districts

The Uttar Pradesh government will launch helicopter services to Ayodhya from six districts, including Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Lucknow, Prayagraj, Mathura, and Agra.

Image credits: x
Find Next One