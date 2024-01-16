India News
Under the name "Bharat Gaurav" Tourist Trains, Indian Railways pioneered the idea of running tourist trains on circuits centred around themes.
During 2023, a total of 172 trips of Bharat Gaurav Trains carrying 96,491 tourists have been operated covering various tourist destinations across the nation.
Shri Ram-Janaki Yatra: Ayodhya to Janakpur; Shri Jagannath Yatra; “Garvi Gujarat” tour; Ambedkar Circuit; North East tour.
Excursions by buses, stay at hotels, tour guides, meals, travel insurance etc are provided along with comfortable train journeys and allied onboard services.
Ministry of Railways is promoting domestic tourism through the provision of rail-based tourism with better quality coaches under Bharat Gaurav Train scheme.