India News

'Bharat Gaurav' trains carried over 96,000 tourists in 2023

Image credits: PIB

What is Bharat Gaurav train?

Under the name "Bharat Gaurav" Tourist Trains, Indian Railways pioneered the idea of running tourist trains on circuits centred around themes.

Image credits: PIB/IRCTC

Over 96,000 passengers in 2023

During 2023, a total of 172 trips of Bharat Gaurav Trains carrying 96,491 tourists have been operated covering various tourist destinations across the nation.

Image credits: PIB

Major tourist circuits covered

Shri Ram-Janaki Yatra: Ayodhya to Janakpur; Shri Jagannath Yatra; “Garvi Gujarat” tour; Ambedkar Circuit; North East tour.

Image credits: PIB

Services provided by Bharat Gaurav trains

Excursions by buses, stay at hotels, tour guides, meals, travel insurance etc are provided along with comfortable train journeys and allied onboard services.

Image credits: PIB

Promotion of domestic tourism

Ministry of Railways is promoting domestic tourism through the provision of rail-based tourism with better quality coaches under Bharat Gaurav Train scheme.

Image credits: PIB
