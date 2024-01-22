India News

What is Onavillu, the gift from Padmanabhaswamy temple to Ram Mandir?

In celebration of the temple's consecration, the renowned Padmanabhaswamy temple in Kerala has gifted Ram Lalla in Ayodhya with an "Onavillu."

What is Onavillu?

'Onavillu' is a traditional bow in the Padmanabhaswamy temple of Kerala as part of a three-century-old tradition. It was brought to Ayodhya via flight from Kochi.

History

The tradition dates back to the 16th century at the Padmanabhaswamy temple in Thiruvananthapuram. This beautiful small bow is considered quite sacred in Southern India.

Painting made on bow

Miniatures of Ananthasayanam, Dasavathaaram, Sri Rama Pattabhishekam and Sri Krishna Leela have been painted using natural colors.

41 days of hardwork

It is prepared with 41 days of hard and intricate labor accompanied by penance by members of a family belonging to the Vishwakarma community.

Name derived from?

The name "Onavillu" is composed of two words- Onam(a festival in Kerala) and villu (bow). These ceremonial bows are presented to the temple during the festival of Onam.

