Subrata Roy passes away: 7 interesting facts about 'Saharashri'

India News
Born in Arariya, Bihar, on June 10, 1948, to Chhavi and Sudhir Chandra Roy, Subrata Roy's early life was shaped by modest surroundings.
A dedicated and bright student, Roy's fascination with technical education led him to pursue a diploma in Mechanical Engineering from the Government Technical Institute, Gorakhpur.
The road to success was paved with perseverance. Roy's entrepreneurial spirit blossomed as he sold salted snacks on a Lambretta scooter in Gorakhpur, establishing 'Jaya Products.'
With just 42 depositors initially, his vision was to empower individuals, enabling them to dream beyond their means by investing 20% of their daily wages.
Under the stewardship of 'Saharashri,' Sahara India burgeoned into a conglomerate with 6.1 crore depositors across 1,707 establishments nationwide.
He supported families of Kargil martyrs and contributed to Uttarakhand flood relief in 2013, showcasing a true wealth founded on people's admiration and respect.
Rejecting grand titles, he embraced the role of 'Chief Guardian,' defining Sahara Group as 'Sahara India Pariwar.' His humility approach echoed in the hearts of those he touched.