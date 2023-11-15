India News

Subrata Roy passes away: 7 interesting facts about 'Saharashri'

Born to middle class parents in Araria, Bihar

Born in Arariya, Bihar, on June 10, 1948, to Chhavi and Sudhir Chandra Roy, Subrata Roy's early life was shaped by modest surroundings.

The Bright Student's Ascent

A dedicated and bright student, Roy's fascination with technical education led him to pursue a diploma in Mechanical Engineering from the Government Technical Institute, Gorakhpur.

Subrata Roy used to sell salted snacks

The road to success was paved with perseverance. Roy's entrepreneurial spirit blossomed as he sold salted snacks on a Lambretta scooter in Gorakhpur, establishing 'Jaya Products.'

Sahara India started as a single establishment in Gorakhpur

With just 42 depositors initially, his vision was to empower individuals, enabling them to dream beyond their means by investing 20% of their daily wages.

Persistence, hard work gave birth to the India's largest conglomerate

Under the stewardship of 'Saharashri,' Sahara India burgeoned into a conglomerate with 6.1 crore depositors across 1,707 establishments nationwide.

Saharashri is an avid humanitarian

He supported families of Kargil martyrs and contributed to Uttarakhand flood relief in 2013, showcasing a true wealth founded on people's admiration and respect.

Humility is his second name

Rejecting grand titles, he embraced the role of 'Chief Guardian,' defining Sahara Group as 'Sahara India Pariwar.' His humility approach echoed in the hearts of those he touched.

