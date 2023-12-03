Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: A Look at the Top 15 Seats

India News
Ashok Gehlot has emerged victorious in the Sardarpura seat in Rajasthan. He faced competition from BJP’s Dr Mahendra Singh Rathore.
Sachin Pilot, the former Deputy CM of Rajasthan, has won the Tonk Assembly seat. He was up against BJP’s Ajit Singh Mehta.
Kirodi Lal Meena was running for the Sawai Madhopur seat. He defeated Congress candidate Danish Abrar in this constituency.
Congress candidate Divya Maderna was competing for the Osian seat. BJP candidate Bhairam Chaudhary has won from the same constituency.
BJP’s Vasundhara Raje has secured victory in Jhalrapatan seat in Rajasthan. Her opponent from Congress was Ramlal Chauhan.
CP Joshi, the Assembly speaker, was the Congress candidate for the Nathdwara Assembly seat. BJP candidate Kunwar Vishwarak Singh Mewar has won from the same constituency.
Rajendra Rathore, the BJP candidate, lost to Congress candidate Narendra Budaniya in the Taranagar seat.
Mahant Balaknath, representing the BJP, has won from the Tijara seat in Rajasthan. The Congress candidate Imran Khan was in the race with him.
BJP's Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore has emerged victorious in the Jhotwara assembly seat. Congress candidate Abhishek Chaudhary was in competition.
Govind Singh Dotasara is the Congress candidate for the Laxmangarh Assembly seat. He is facing competition from BJP’s Subhash Meharia. Dotasara is leading in this constituency.
Shanti Dhariwal, representing Congress in the Kota North Assembly seat won against BJP candidate is Prahlad Gunjal.
Diya Kumari, representative of BJP, has won the Vidyadhar Nagar seat. Congress candidate Sitaram Aggarwal was up against her in the race.
RLP candidate Hanuman Beniwal is running for the Khinwsar seat. Tejpal Mirdha is representing Congress, while BJP’s Ramant Ram Danga is currently leading in the constituency.
The BJP candidate Jyoti Mirdha was contesting for the Nagaur seat. Congress candidate Harendra Mirdha has emerged victorious from the same seat.
The veteran Congress leader, Ameen Khan was contesting for the Sheo seat. Independent candidate Ravindra Singh Bhati emerged victorious from the seat.