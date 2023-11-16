India News

Mandala Masam 2023: 7 unknown facts about Sabarimala Ayyappa idol

Self-manifested:

Sabarimala Ayyappa idol is believed to be self-manifested.
 

Naishtika Brahmacharya:

The idol is in a state of 'Naishtika Brahmacharya,' symbolizing eternal celibacy.
 

Made of five metals:

It is made of Panchaloha, an alloy of five metals.
 

Aspect of Nabhi

The unique aspect is the absence of a 'Nabhi' (navel) on the idol.
 

Son of Mohini and lord shiva

Devotees believe the idol has a divine connection to Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva.
 

Covered with sandhanam

The idol's face is covered with 'Sandhanam,' a herbal mix.
 

Rituals:

The rituals involve the sacred 'Abhishekam' with 'Ghee' (clarified butter) and 'Sandal paste.

