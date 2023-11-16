Mandala Masam 2023: 7 unknown facts about Sabarimala Ayyappa idol

India News
Sabarimala Ayyappa idol is believed to be self-manifested.
The idol is in a state of 'Naishtika Brahmacharya,' symbolizing eternal celibacy.
It is made of Panchaloha, an alloy of five metals.
The unique aspect is the absence of a 'Nabhi' (navel) on the idol.
Devotees believe the idol has a divine connection to Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva.
The idol's face is covered with 'Sandhanam,' a herbal mix.
The rituals involve the sacred 'Abhishekam' with 'Ghee' (clarified butter) and 'Sandal paste.