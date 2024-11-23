Doorless Homes to Cobra Companions: Amazing facts about Maharashtra

India News
Maharashtra, in western India, boasts rich attractions, from Mumbai, the nation's wealthiest city, to forts, cave temples, and scenic beaches.
Pune, a city in Maharashtra, is known for its beauty and educational institutions, including Savitribai Phule Pune University, earning it the title 'Oxford of the East'.
Lonar Lake in Maharashtra, a saline soda lake, is believed to have formed 52,000 years ago after a meteor impact. It's a popular tourist destination in Buldhana district.
Navapur Railway Station is uniquely situated with its base in Maharashtra and platform in Gujarat, making it a shared station between the two states.
Homes in Shani Shingnapur, Maharashtra, have no doors or locks. Residents believe Lord Shani protects them, punishing any thieves.
In Shetphal, Maharashtra, cobras are kept in homes. People build comfortable spaces for them, earning the village the nickname 'Land of Snakes'.
India's first train ran on April 16, 1853, from Mumbai to Thane, then part of Bombay Presidency, which later became a part of Maharashtra.