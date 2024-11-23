India News

Doorless Homes to Cobra Companions: Amazing facts about Maharashtra

The Beauty of Maharashtra

Maharashtra, in western India, boasts rich attractions, from Mumbai, the nation's wealthiest city, to forts, cave temples, and scenic beaches.

Maharashtra: Home to the 'Oxford of the East'

Pune, a city in Maharashtra, is known for its beauty and educational institutions, including Savitribai Phule Pune University, earning it the title 'Oxford of the East'.

Lonar Lake: Born from a Meteor Impact

Lonar Lake in Maharashtra, a saline soda lake, is believed to have formed 52,000 years ago after a meteor impact. It's a popular tourist destination in Buldhana district.

A Railway Station Shared by Two States

Navapur Railway Station is uniquely situated with its base in Maharashtra and platform in Gujarat, making it a shared station between the two states.

Shani Shingnapur: A Village Without Doors

Homes in Shani Shingnapur, Maharashtra, have no doors or locks. Residents believe Lord Shani protects them, punishing any thieves.

Shetpal: Where Cobras are Houseguests

In Shetphal, Maharashtra, cobras are kept in homes. People build comfortable spaces for them, earning the village the nickname 'Land of Snakes'.

India's First Train Journey

India's first train ran on April 16, 1853, from Mumbai to Thane, then part of Bombay Presidency, which later became a part of Maharashtra.

