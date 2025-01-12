India News

Who is Laurene Powell? Steve Jobs' wife visits Mahakumbh 2025

Laurene Powell at Prayagraj Kumbh Mela

Everyone knows Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, but currently, his wife Laurene Powell Jobs is in the news. The reason is her visit to the Prayagraj Kumbh Mela.

Steve Jobs' Wife's Simple Life at Kumbh

Laurene Powell will observe Kalpvas at Kumbh Mela, living simply to show her deep faith in Hinduism and the spiritual significance of the event.

Laurene Powell Jobs Visits Varanasi

Laurene Powell Jobs arrived in Varanasi on Saturday and visited Baba Vishwanath Temple, wearing a pink suit and a dupatta. Her pictures are viral on social media.

Kailashanand Giri, Laurene's Guru

Laurene Powell Jobs considers Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Kailashanand Giri of the Shrinirjani Akhara as her guru. He has renamed her from Powell to Kamala.

Laurene to Observe 10-Day Kalpvas

Laurene Powell will observe a 10-day Kalpvas at Kumbh Mela, exploring Sanatan Dharma, spirituality, and Indian culture alongside Indian saints.

Steve Jobs' Interest in Sanatan Dharma

Steve Jobs had deep faith in Sanatan Dharma and Baba Neem Karoli, considering him his guru. He spent seven months in India during the 1970s.

