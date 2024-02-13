Attukal Pongala 2024: Interesting facts about Kerala's famous festival

India News
Attukal Pongala is officially recognized as the largest annual gathering of women by the Guinness Book of World Records.
The Attukal Bhagavathy Temple worships Goddess Bhadrakali (Kannaki).
The celebration of Attukal Pongala is said to bring happiness and prosperity to the family.
In 1997, 1.5 million women participated in Pongala, setting a Guinness World Record.
Attukal Pongala is a renowned festival celebrated at the Attukal Bhagavathy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram
Attukal Pongala is a symbol of communal harmony and devotion, attracting devotees from far and wide.