Attukal Pongala 2024: Interesting facts about Kerala's famous festival

Guinness World Record:

Attukal Pongala is officially recognized as the largest annual gathering of women by the Guinness Book of World Records.

Main Deity:

The Attukal Bhagavathy Temple worships Goddess Bhadrakali (Kannaki).

24 Salagrams were used for making the deity

Significance:

The celebration of Attukal Pongala is said to bring happiness and prosperity to the family.

Record-breaking Ceremonies

In 1997, 1.5 million women participated in Pongala, setting a Guinness World Record. 
 

In 2009, the attendance reached 2.5 million, establishing a new record

Famous festival in Kerala

Attukal Pongala is a renowned festival celebrated at the Attukal Bhagavathy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram

Attracts millions of devotees

Attukal Pongala is a symbol of communal harmony and devotion, attracting devotees from far and wide.

