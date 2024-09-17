India News

PM Modi turns 74: Take a look at his net worth, income and more

Net worth

As per the latest data on PM Modi's website his net worth jumped by Rs 22 lakh from Rs 2.85 crore last year to Rs 3.07 crore this year.

Insurance policies

PM Modi doesn't have any stock market exposure and his investments are in the form of life insurance policies (Rs 1.5 lakh), National Savings Certificate (Rs 8.9 lakh).

Bank Balance

As of March 31, the prime minister declared that he had Rs 2.5 lakh in bank balance and Rs 36,000 in cash.

Fixed Deposits

The rise in his wealth is mainly due to his FDs in Gandhinagar branch of SBI. As per the self-declaration filed by the PM, the FD amount stands at Rs 1.86 crore

Gold

The prime minister has four gold rings worth Rs 1.48 lakh. The gross total value of his moveable assets is approx. Rs 1.97 crore.

No loan, no vehicle

According to his self-declaration, PM Modi hasn't taken any loans and has no liability. The prime minister also doesn't own any personal vehicle.

Property

PM Modi owns a plot, no 401/A in Gandhinagar Sector-1 Gujarat, which also has three other joint owners, possessing an equal share of 25%.

