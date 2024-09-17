India News

PM Narendra Modi turns 74: Discover 7 lesser-known facts about him

Early Life

Born in Vadnagar, Gujarat, PM Modi helped his father sell tea at a railway station during his childhood.

 

Historic Milestone

PM Modi was the first Prime Minister born after India gained independence in 1947.

 

RSS Involvement

At age eight, Modi began attending RSS sessions and was mentored by Lakshman Rao Inamdar, who inducted him as a junior cadet.

Educational Journey

Modi completed high school in 1967, earned a BA in political science in 1978, and a Master’s degree from Gujarat University in 1982.

 

Emergency Era

During the 1975 Emergency, Modi went into hiding and later wrote a Gujarati book detailing the events of that period.

 

Global Recognition

In 2014, Modi was ranked 15th on Forbes’ most powerful list, named Time's Person of the Year, and featured in Time’s 100 list thrice.

 

Social Media

PM Modi is the second most followed global leader on 'X' (formerly Twitter), boasting over 90 million followers.

