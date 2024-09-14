Haryana Polls 2024: THIS BJP candidate is richer than Savitri Jindal?

India News
Former Finance Minister of Haryana Captain Abhimanyu is the richest candidate in the state. He has assets worth Rs 417 crore. Which he has given in the election affidavit.
The assets disclosed by Captain Abhimanyu in affidavit are more than Savitri Jindal. Who has entered the electoral fray this time as an independent candidate from Hisar seat.
Captain Abhimanyu has property worth more than Rs 400 crores. At the same time, Savitri Jindal has declared her total assets to be Rs 270 crore in the election affidavit.
Former Finance Minister Captain Abhimanyu has shown only Rs 1.1 lakh in cash in the election affidavit.
BJP candidate from Narnaund assembly seat Captain Abhimanyu has details of bonds, debentures and shares worth Rs 251 crore.
Captain Abhimanyu has gold jewelery worth lakhs. Whose value is Rs 21.53 lakh.
According to Abhimanyu's election affidavit, his wife's movable and immovable assets are Rs 369.03 crore and Rs 47.96 crore.
Former Haryana Finance Minister Captain Abhimanyu is contesting from Narnaund assembly seat on behalf of BJP.