Haryana Polls 2024: THIS BJP candidate is richer than Savitri Jindal?

Captain Abhimanyu declared assets

Former Finance Minister of Haryana Captain Abhimanyu is the richest candidate in the state. He has assets worth Rs 417 crore. Which he has given in the election affidavit.

Captain Abhimanyu's assets are more than Savitri Jindal

The assets disclosed by Captain Abhimanyu in affidavit are more than Savitri Jindal. Who has entered the electoral fray this time as an independent candidate from Hisar seat.

Property declared

Captain Abhimanyu has property worth more than Rs 400 crores. At the same time, Savitri Jindal has declared her total assets to be Rs 270 crore in the election affidavit.

Cash amount

Former Finance Minister Captain Abhimanyu has shown only Rs 1.1 lakh in cash in the election affidavit.

Captain Abhimanyu has bonds worth Rs 251 crore

BJP candidate from Narnaund assembly seat Captain Abhimanyu has details of bonds, debentures and shares worth Rs 251 crore.

Captain Abhimanyu, owner of lakhs of gold jewelery

Captain Abhimanyu has gold jewelery worth lakhs. Whose value is Rs 21.53 lakh.

How much property does Abhimanyu's wife have?

According to Abhimanyu's election affidavit, his wife's movable and immovable assets are Rs 369.03 crore and Rs 47.96 crore.

Contesting from...

Former Haryana Finance Minister Captain Abhimanyu is contesting from Narnaund assembly seat on behalf of BJP.

