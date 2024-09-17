India News

PM Modi's 74th birthday: A look at his 100 days of vision in Modi 3.0

Image credits: Facebook

Infrastructure and Economic Growth

Rs 3 lakh crore in infrastructure projects were cleared to boost growth. Increased capital expenditure of Rs 11.11 lakh crore aims to create jobs and drive industrial development.
 

Image credits: Getty

Empowering Farmers

The release of Rs 20,000 crore to 9.3 crore farmers under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi & the MSP hike for Kharif crops highlight the government's focus on enhancing farmers' livelihoods.
 

Image credits: Getty

Empowerment of Youth

The government is investing Rs 2 lakh crore to promote employment and skill development, benefiting 41 million youth over the next five years.
 

Image credits: Getty

Women Empowerment

The recognition of over 1 crore 'Lakhpati Didis'—women earning over Rs 1 lakh annually—highlights the success of initiatives promoting women's financial independence.
 

Image credits: Our own

Strengthening healthcare system

The addition of 75,000 new medical seats is a significant step toward addressing the doctor shortage and reducing reliance on foreign medical education.
 

Image credits: Our own

Development of Tribals

PM Modi aims to develop 63,000 tribal villages, impacting 5 crore tribal citizens. This initiative is part of a larger effort to ensure inclusive & equitable growth across India.
 

Image credits: X Twitter

Expansion of Ayushman Bharat

On 11 September 2024, the Union Cabinet expanded the Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY, providing health coverage to all senior citizens aged 70 and above, regardless of income.
 

Image credits: social media
