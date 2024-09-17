PM Modi's 74th birthday: A look at his 100 days of vision in Modi 3.0

India News
Rs 3 lakh crore in infrastructure projects were cleared to boost growth. Increased capital expenditure of Rs 11.11 lakh crore aims to create jobs and drive industrial development.
The release of Rs 20,000 crore to 9.3 crore farmers under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi & the MSP hike for Kharif crops highlight the government's focus on enhancing farmers' livelihoods.
The government is investing Rs 2 lakh crore to promote employment and skill development, benefiting 41 million youth over the next five years.
The recognition of over 1 crore 'Lakhpati Didis'—women earning over Rs 1 lakh annually—highlights the success of initiatives promoting women's financial independence.
The addition of 75,000 new medical seats is a significant step toward addressing the doctor shortage and reducing reliance on foreign medical education.
PM Modi aims to develop 63,000 tribal villages, impacting 5 crore tribal citizens. This initiative is part of a larger effort to ensure inclusive & equitable growth across India.
On 11 September 2024, the Union Cabinet expanded the Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY, providing health coverage to all senior citizens aged 70 and above, regardless of income.