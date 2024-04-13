PM Modi's bodyguards: SPG officers' skills, salary, weapons & more

India News
PM Modi's security detail is provided by the SPG, a government security agency tasked with protecting high-ranking individuals.
SPG officers are selected from various security forces like CISF, CRPF, BSF, ITBP, and state police departments.
PM Modi's bodyguards carry high-grade weapons, including FN P90 machine guns, FN Herstel F2000 rifles, Glock 17 automatic pistols, and FN SCAR automatic rifles.
They wear Level 3 bulletproof vests, special gloves, and dark glasses to maintain a neutral facial expression in public.
PM Modi's convoy includes armored vehicles such as BMW 7 Series sedans, Range Rovers, and Mercedes Maybach S650 guard for added protection.
SPG officials, including PM Modi's bodyguards, receive an annual salary ranging from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 12 lakh, based on their ranks and experience.