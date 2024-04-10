Vishu 2024 : When day and night are equal

Kerala
On Vishu, night and day are believed to be of equal duration, symbolizing balance in nature.
Vishu marks the day of the equinox, typically occurring 2 times a year.
The day and night are equally divided as the sun's rays strike 180 degrees.
The equal duration of light and darkness represents harmony, equilibrium, and the cyclical nature of life.
Vishu heralds the beginning of a new cycle, signifying renewal, growth, and the start of a fresh chapter.
Vishu is celebrated with rituals, prayers, and festive traditions, reflecting its cultural and spiritual importance in communities, particularly in Kerala, India.