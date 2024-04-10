Kerala

Vishu 2024 : When day and night are equal

Balance of Light and Darkness:

On Vishu, night and day are believed to be of equal duration, symbolizing balance in nature.

Equinox Celebration:

Vishu marks the day of the equinox, typically occurring 2 times a year.
 

Sunlight is accurate:

The day and night are equally divided as the sun's rays strike 180 degrees.

Symbolic Harmony:

The equal duration of light and darkness represents harmony, equilibrium, and the cyclical nature of life.

Renewal and New Beginnings:

Vishu heralds the beginning of a new cycle, signifying renewal, growth, and the start of a fresh chapter.
 

Cultural and Spiritual Significance:

Vishu is celebrated with rituals, prayers, and festive traditions, reflecting its cultural and spiritual importance in communities, particularly in Kerala, India.

