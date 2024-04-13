Vishu 2024: Must try special foods during this festival

Kerala
Vishu Kanji is only a very simple porridge cooked with a blend of rice kinds, mochai, and coconut milk.
Vishu Katta is a nutty, crunchy dessert created by boiling rice with coconut milk and served with jaggery syrup on the side.
Olan is an amazing vegan Kerala stew prepared with ash gourd and red beans cooked in coconut milk.
A combination of veggies and raw mango cooked in a spicy coconut, green chili, and ginger sauce seasoned with curry leaves.
Ada Pradhaman is a classic Kerala ada payasam recipe prepared from rice, coconut milk, and jaggery.
Unniyappam or Unni Appam are delicious fritters prepared with rice, banana, a few spices, and coconut.