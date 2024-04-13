Kerala

Vishu 2024: Must try special foods during this festival

Image credits: our own

Vishu Kanji

Vishu Kanji is only a very simple porridge cooked with a blend of rice kinds, mochai, and coconut milk.

Image credits: our own

Vishu Katta

Vishu Katta is a nutty, crunchy dessert created by boiling rice with coconut milk and served with jaggery syrup on the side.

Image credits: our own

Olan

Olan is an amazing vegan Kerala stew prepared with ash gourd and red beans cooked in coconut milk.

Image credits: our own

Mango Avial

A combination of veggies and raw mango cooked in a spicy coconut, green chili, and ginger sauce seasoned with curry leaves.

Image credits: our own

Ada payasam

Ada Pradhaman is a classic Kerala ada payasam recipe prepared from rice, coconut milk, and jaggery.

Image credits: google

Unniyappam

Unniyappam or Unni Appam are delicious fritters prepared with rice, banana, a few spices, and coconut.

Image credits: our own
