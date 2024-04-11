India News
In 2019, Abu Taher Khan of TMC won the election. Likewise, Communist Party of India (Marxist) Badaruddoza Khan in 2014, Abdul Mannan Hossain of Congress in 2009, 2004.
In 2019, 2014 and 2009 AIUDF's Badruddin Ajmal won the election. Likewise, in 2004 Congress' Anwar Hussain and Congress' Abdul Hamid won the election in 1998, 1999.
In 2019, JKN Mohammad Akbar Lone, JKPDP's Muzaffar Hussain Baig in 2014, JKN's Sharief Ud Din Shariqin 2009, JKN's Abdul Rashid Shaheen in 2004, 1999 won.
In 2019, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) PK Kunhalikutty and in 2014 and 2009 IUML's E Ahamed had won the elections.
In 2019, NCP's Mohammed Faizal, in 2014 Mohammed Faizal of NCP had won. Likewise, in 2009 Congress' Hamdullah Sayeed and in 2004 JD(U)'s Dr P Pookunhikoya registered their win.