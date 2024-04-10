India News

LS Elections 2024: 6 daughters of top politicians contesting polls

1. Rohini Acharya

Daughter of former Bihar CMs - Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi - is debuting in politics by contesting from Saran Lok Sabha seat, competing with sitting BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy.

2. Bansuri Swaraj

Daughter of BJP stalwart and former Union minister Sushma Swaraj, Bansuri Swaraj is also making a debut in electoral politics as her party fielded her from the New Delhi seat.

3. Supriya Sule

Daughter of Sharad Pawar, the founder of NCP, is locked in a unique poll battle. She is contesting against her sister-in-law Sunetra Pawar from the Baramati Lok Sabha seat.

4. YS Sharmila

Daughter of ex-CM Rajasekhar Reddy and sister of YSRCP supremo and Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, YS Sharmila is contesting for the Lok Sabha seat from Kadapa. 

5. Pankaja Munde

Daughter of late Maharashtra stalwart Gopinath Munde is contesting from the Beed constituency on a BJP ticket.

6. Mehbooba Mufti

Daughter of former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, Mehbooba Mufti will be contesting from from Anantnag-Rajouri seat.

