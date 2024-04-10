LS Elections 2024: 6 daughters of top politicians contesting polls

India News
Daughter of former Bihar CMs - Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi - is debuting in politics by contesting from Saran Lok Sabha seat, competing with sitting BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy.
Daughter of BJP stalwart and former Union minister Sushma Swaraj, Bansuri Swaraj is also making a debut in electoral politics as her party fielded her from the New Delhi seat.
Daughter of Sharad Pawar, the founder of NCP, is locked in a unique poll battle. She is contesting against her sister-in-law Sunetra Pawar from the Baramati Lok Sabha seat.
Daughter of ex-CM Rajasekhar Reddy and sister of YSRCP supremo and Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, YS Sharmila is contesting for the Lok Sabha seat from Kadapa.
Daughter of late Maharashtra stalwart Gopinath Munde is contesting from the Beed constituency on a BJP ticket.
Daughter of former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, Mehbooba Mufti will be contesting from from Anantnag-Rajouri seat.