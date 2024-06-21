PM Modi leads Yoga Day 2024 celebrations in Srinagar

India News
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday led the celebrations of the 10th International Day of Yoga in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar.
The event, which was scheduled to start at 6.30 am at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre on the banks of the Dal Lake, was disrupted due to heavy rain in the city.
The theme for this year's yoga celebrations, 'Yoga for Self and Society', emphasises yoga's vital role in fostering both individual well-being and societal harmony.
Over the years, PM Modi has led Yoga Day celebrations at various iconic locations, including Delhi's Kartavya Path, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Ranchi and Jabalpur.
PM Modi said, “We can feel the energy in Srinagar, that we gain through Yoga. In 2014, I proposed International Yoga Day at UN. Since then, Yoga Day has been creating new records."
The event was attended also attended by Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha and Ayush Minister Prataprao Ganpatrao Jadhav.
The inaugural Yoga Day festivities were conducted in 2015 on Raj Path in New Delhi.
Modi and other dignitaries set two Guinness World Records: the world’s biggest yoga session (35,985 participants) and the most nations represented (84).