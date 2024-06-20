 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

India News

Heatwave in India: DDMA issues Dos & Don'ts to combat it

Image credits: Freepik

Guidelines issued

DDMA issued guidelines to help citizens minimize the impact of the heat and prevent serious ailments or even death due to heatstroke.

Image credits: FREEPIK

Don't step out during peak hours

The DDMA advises citizens to avoid going out in the sun, particularly between noon and 3 pm, when the sun’s rays are most intense.

Image credits: Freepik

Stay hydrated

They also recommend drinking plenty of water regularly, even if one does not feel thirsty, to stay hydrated.

Image credits: Pixabay

Wear light clothes & cover yourself

DDMA suggests wearing lightweight, light-colored, loose and porous cotton clothes to keep cool, and using protective gear such as umbrellas and shoes when venturing out in the sun. 

Image credits: FREEPIK

Don't consume tea, coffee

The DDMA also advises against consuming alcohol, tea, coffee, and carbonated soft drinks, which can dehydrate the body, as well as high-protein food and stale foods. 

Image credits: FREEPIK

How to keep your body cool?

For those working outside, using a hat or an umbrella and a damp cloth on the head, neck, face, and limbs can help keep the body cool. 

Image credits: Freepik

Be careful with parked vehicle

They also caution against leaving children or pets in parked vehicles, which can quickly become dangerously hot.

Image credits: FREEPIK

How to rehydrate your body?

They recommend using Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) and homemade drinks like lassi, torani (rice water), lemon water, and buttermilk to help rehydrate the body.

Image credits: freepik@stockking

How to maintain temperature indoors?

Additionally, using fans, damp clothing, and taking frequent baths in cold water can help maintain a comfortable temperature indoors.

Image credits: Our own
Find Next One