Heatwave in India: DDMA issues Dos & Don'ts to combat it

India News
DDMA issued guidelines to help citizens minimize the impact of the heat and prevent serious ailments or even death due to heatstroke.
The DDMA advises citizens to avoid going out in the sun, particularly between noon and 3 pm, when the sun’s rays are most intense.
They also recommend drinking plenty of water regularly, even if one does not feel thirsty, to stay hydrated.
DDMA suggests wearing lightweight, light-colored, loose and porous cotton clothes to keep cool, and using protective gear such as umbrellas and shoes when venturing out in the sun.
The DDMA also advises against consuming alcohol, tea, coffee, and carbonated soft drinks, which can dehydrate the body, as well as high-protein food and stale foods.
For those working outside, using a hat or an umbrella and a damp cloth on the head, neck, face, and limbs can help keep the body cool.
They also caution against leaving children or pets in parked vehicles, which can quickly become dangerously hot.
They recommend using Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) and homemade drinks like lassi, torani (rice water), lemon water, and buttermilk to help rehydrate the body.
Additionally, using fans, damp clothing, and taking frequent baths in cold water can help maintain a comfortable temperature indoors.