G7 Summit: A look at PM Modi's visit to Italy

India News
PM said he had an excellent meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, their fourth meeting in one year, and discussed ways to further strengthen the strategic partnership.
Met his British counterpart Rishi Sunak and reaffirmed his commitment to further strengthen the India-UK strategic partnership in the third term of the NDA government.
Modi conveyed to Ukranian President during a meeting that India would continue to do everything within its means to support a peaceful solution to the Ukraine conflict.
Held bilateral talks with Giorgia Meloni during which they discussed defence and security cooperation and hoped for further enhancing the defence industrial collaboration.
Modi on Friday invited Pope Francis to visit India and said he admired the pontiff’s commitment to serving the people.
On the margins of the G7 summit in Italy’s Apulia region, Modi also had a separate interaction with US President Joe Biden.
Modi held a brief conversation with Trudeau against backdrop of severe strain in India-Canada ties over the killing of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar last year.
PM also met Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and discussed the importance of “a peaceful, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific.”
PM Modi also met Jordan’s King Abdullah II.
On the sidelines of the summit, PM Modi also met UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres
PM was also seen having a discussion with Brazil’s Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and UAE’s Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
The prime minister said India’s approach in the field of energy is based on four principles — availability, accessibility, affordability and acceptability.