G7 Summit: A look at PM Modi's visit to Italy

Emmanuel Macron

PM said he had an excellent meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, their fourth meeting in one year, and discussed ways to further strengthen the strategic partnership. 

Rishi Sunak

Met his British counterpart Rishi Sunak and reaffirmed his commitment to further strengthen the India-UK strategic partnership in the third term of the NDA government.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Modi conveyed to Ukranian President during a meeting that India would continue to do everything within its means to support a peaceful solution to the Ukraine conflict.

Giorgia Meloni

Held bilateral talks with Giorgia Meloni during which they discussed defence and security cooperation and hoped for further enhancing the defence industrial collaboration.

Pope Francis

Modi on Friday invited Pope Francis to visit India and said he admired the pontiff’s commitment to serving the people. 

Joe Biden

On the margins of the G7 summit in Italy’s Apulia region, Modi also had a separate interaction with US President Joe Biden. 

Justin Trudeau

Modi held a brief conversation with Trudeau against backdrop of severe strain in India-Canada ties over the killing of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar last year. 

Fumio Kishida

PM also met Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and discussed the importance of “a peaceful, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific.” 

King Abdullah II

PM Modi also met Jordan’s King Abdullah II.

Antonio Guterres

On the sidelines of the summit, PM Modi also met UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

Other leaders

PM was also seen having a discussion with Brazil’s Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and UAE’s Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

PM Modi's speech

The prime minister said India’s approach in the field of energy is based on four principles — availability, accessibility, affordability and acceptability. 

