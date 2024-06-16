 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Father's Day 2024: Look at famous parent-child duos in Indian politics

1. Lalu Prasad Yadav and sons Tejashwi and Tej Pratap

Lalu Prasad Yadav has fathered nine children – seven daughters and two sons, out of which two of them are frontrunners of Bihar politics now.

2. Bal Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray

His son, Uddhav Thackeray, the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, joined politics in 2012 after his father's demise.

3. Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule

Following her father's footsteps, Supriya Sule started her political career in 2006 by getting elected to the Rajya Sabha.

4. Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi

Just like her father, Indira Gandhi was also a famously known politician. She also went on to become India's first woman Prime Minister.

5. Rajiv Gandhi – Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi

His children, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi both have an active role in politics. Rahul has previously served as the Congress Party President.

