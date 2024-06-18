 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

India News

Kerala student found dead on IIT- Kharagpur campus

Devika Pillai, a third-year IIT Kharagpur student, was found dead on June 17. The institute mourns her loss, is aiding the police investigation

IIT Kharagpur

A third-year student, Devika Pillai, from IIT Kharagpur's Department of Bioscience and Biotechnology, was found dead on the Sarojini Naidu/Indira Gandhi Hall premises

Kerala student

Pillai, hailing from Kerala, had recently returned to college

Investigation

Devika Pillai's body was sent to Kharagpur sub-divisional hospital for post-mortem. IIT Kharagpur is fully cooperating with police investigation into the tragic incident

IIT Kharagpur student

In a press release, IIT Kharagpur conveyed its devastation and extended heartfelt condolences to Devika Pillai's family

Academic Excellence

Devika Pillai was recognized for her academic excellence and dedication. As a student in the Department of Bioscience and Biotechnology

Untimely death

Pillai held the position of general secretary for social and cultural events at the Sarojini Naidu/Indira Gandhi Hall, showcasing her leadership and organizational skills

Devika's academic pursuits

Alongside her academic pursuits, Devika Pillai was involved in a summer internship under the guidance of a professor in the Biotechnology department

