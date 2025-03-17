India News

PM Modi joins Truth Social: What does his 1st post with Trump signify?

PM Modi's Debut on Truth Social

Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined Donald Trump's social media platform, Truth Social, on Monday.

PM Modi’s First Post & Message

PM Modi's first post featured an iconic Howdy Modi image, highlighting his strong bond with Trump.

What PM Modi said

"Delighted to be on Truth Social! Looking forward to engaging in meaningful conversations."

Trump Acknowledges Modi’s Podcast

Hours before Modi joined, Trump shared the YouTube link of Modi’s podcast with AI researcher Lex Fridman.

PM Modi Thanks Trump

"Thank you my friend, President Trump... Covered topics like India’s outlook, global issues, and more."

Who Did Modi Follow?

He followed US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance, reinforcing strong ties with US leadership.

Significance of Modi’s Move

Modi's move reinforces India-US ties, aligns with global leaders beyond mainstream platforms, and signals deeper collaborations.

