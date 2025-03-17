PM Modi joins Truth Social: What does his 1st post with Trump signify?

India News
Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined Donald Trump's social media platform, Truth Social, on Monday.
PM Modi's first post featured an iconic Howdy Modi image, highlighting his strong bond with Trump.
"Delighted to be on Truth Social! Looking forward to engaging in meaningful conversations."
Hours before Modi joined, Trump shared the YouTube link of Modi’s podcast with AI researcher Lex Fridman.
"Thank you my friend, President Trump... Covered topics like India’s outlook, global issues, and more."
He followed US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance, reinforcing strong ties with US leadership.
Modi's move reinforces India-US ties, aligns with global leaders beyond mainstream platforms, and signals deeper collaborations.
