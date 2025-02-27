From US to Russia, world's 10 most dangerous submarines

Defence
The American Seawolf-class submarine was designed to counter the threat of submarines like the Russian Typhoon class and Akula class.
The American Virginia-class submarine is a nuclear-powered submarine. It can launch Mark 48 torpedoes, UGM-109 Tactical Tomahawks, Harpoon missiles, and advanced mobile mines.
The Astute Class Submarine is the Royal Navy's most powerful submarine. It carries Tomahawk ground attack cruise missiles and Spearfish heavyweight torpedoes.
The Russian Yasen-class submarines are nuclear-powered. They can carry 32 or 24 cruise missiles, as well as mine and anti-submarine missiles.
The Russian Navy's Sierra-class submarines are nuclear-powered. They can dive to a depth of 520 meters and reach a maximum depth of 750 meters.
The US Navy's Los Angeles-class submarines are nuclear-powered. It is specifically designed to escort aircraft carriers.
Russia's Akula-class submarine is a nuclear-powered attack submarine. It was first deployed in 1986. No major changes have been made to it.
The Soryu Class Submarine is a diesel-electric attack submarine. It is Japan's first air-independent propulsion submarine and the world's first lithium-ion battery submarine.
The American Typhoon-class submarine is nuclear-powered. It can carry 154 Tomahawk cruise missiles.
Russia's Oscar-class submarine carries supersonic cruise missiles with a range of 550km, anti-ship missiles, torpedoes, and nuclear missiles.
