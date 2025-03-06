India News

Kumar Vishwas's daughter Agrata Sharma: Know education, career & more

Who is Agrata Sharma?

Agrata Sharma is the daughter of the famous poet Kumar Vishwas. She is a successful entrepreneur.

Education of Kumar Vishwas's daughter, Agrata Sharma

Agrata completed her higher education at a prestigious college in the United Kingdom (UK). She studied business and management.

Hardworking and talented

Kumar Vishwas's daughter Agrata has been hardworking from the beginning. She has performed excellently in studies since childhood.

What does Kumar Vishwas's daughter Agrata Sharma do?

After completing her studies, Kumar Vishwas's daughter Agrata Sharma started her own business instead of doing a job.

Made mark as businesswoman on her own

Agrata Sharma's hard work and her way of running a business are inspiring for many youths. She is a role model.

Wedding of Kumar Vishwas's daughter Agrata Sharma

Agrata Sharma is married to businessman Pavitra Khandelwal. This wedding took place at The Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

Special guests attended Agrata Sharma's wedding

Agrata Sharma's wedding was a private event, with only 200 special guests attending. Many celebrities were also present.

PM Modi reached Kumar Vishwas's daughter Agrata Sharma's reception

The reception of Kumar Vishwas's daughter Agrata's wedding was very special, as it was attended by PM Narendra Modi.

Created her own special identity

Kumar Vishwas's daughter Agrata Sharma created her own identity through education, hard work, and dedication.

