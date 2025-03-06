Kumar Vishwas's daughter Agrata Sharma: Know education, career & more

India News
Agrata Sharma is the daughter of the famous poet Kumar Vishwas. She is a successful entrepreneur.
Agrata completed her higher education at a prestigious college in the United Kingdom (UK). She studied business and management.
Kumar Vishwas's daughter Agrata has been hardworking from the beginning. She has performed excellently in studies since childhood.
After completing her studies, Kumar Vishwas's daughter Agrata Sharma started her own business instead of doing a job.
Agrata Sharma's hard work and her way of running a business are inspiring for many youths. She is a role model.
Agrata Sharma is married to businessman Pavitra Khandelwal. This wedding took place at The Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan.
Agrata Sharma's wedding was a private event, with only 200 special guests attending. Many celebrities were also present.
The reception of Kumar Vishwas's daughter Agrata's wedding was very special, as it was attended by PM Narendra Modi.
Kumar Vishwas's daughter Agrata Sharma created her own identity through education, hard work, and dedication.
