5 Surprising legal rights married women have in India – Find out now

Marriage is a deep bond, but if a woman is being abused, she should seek legal help. Every woman should know about the legal rights available to married women.
Under Section 13 of the Hindu Marriage Act 1955, a woman can seek divorce for infidelity, abuse, or torture. She can also claim maintenance under IPC Section 125.
Under Section 14 of the Hindu Succession Act, 1956 and Section 27 of the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955, a married woman has full rights over her Stridhan.
If the husband or in-laws refuse to give Stridhan, the woman can file a complaint under Section 19A of the Protection of Women Against Domestic Violence Act, 2005.
Under The Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, 1971, a woman can terminate her pregnancy up to 24 weeks. She does not need her husband's permission for this.
The Hindu Succession Act 1956 (2005 amendment) grants daughters equal property rights and women can claim ex-husband's property post-divorce.
In a divorce, mothers are more likely to get custody of children under 5, and women can seek financial support from their ex-husbands for child maintenance.
