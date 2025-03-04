India News

5 Surprising legal rights married women have in India – Find out now

Image credits: FREEPIK

What are Indian Women's Legal Rights?

Explore 5 key legal rights for married women in India, including divorce, property, Stridhan, and abortion. Learn more about their legal protections.

Image credits: FREEPIK

Every Married Woman Should Know These Legal Rights

Marriage is a deep bond, but if a woman is being abused, she should seek legal help. Every woman should know about the legal rights available to married women.

Image credits: FREEPIK

1. Right to Divorce

Under Section 13 of the Hindu Marriage Act 1955, a woman can seek divorce for infidelity, abuse, or torture. She can also claim maintenance under IPC Section 125.

Image credits: FREEPIK

2. Right to Stridhan

Under Section 14 of the Hindu Succession Act, 1956 and Section 27 of the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955, a married woman has full rights over her Stridhan.

Image credits: FREEPIK

What can a woman do if Stridhan is not given?

If the husband or in-laws refuse to give Stridhan, the woman can file a complaint under Section 19A of the Protection of Women Against Domestic Violence Act, 2005.

Image credits: FREEPIK

3. Right to Abortion

Under The Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, 1971, a woman can terminate her pregnancy up to 24 weeks. She does not need her husband's permission for this.

Image credits: FREEPIK

4. Right to Property

The Hindu Succession Act 1956 (2005 amendment) grants daughters equal property rights and women can claim ex-husband's property post-divorce.

Image credits: FREEPIK

5. Right to Child Custody

In a divorce, mothers are more likely to get custody of children under 5, and women can seek financial support from their ex-husbands for child maintenance.

Image credits: FREEPIK

From US to Russia, world's 10 most dangerous submarines

Stealing train bedding? Indian Railways imposes STRICT penalties!

Rekha Gupta: Know NEW Delhi CM's powers and limitations

Rekha Gupta: Know 10 Interesting Facts about Chief Minister of Delhi