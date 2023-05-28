PM Restores Sengol's Glory

India News
PM Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament and installed the Sengol in the Lok Sabha chamber on Sunday morning.
PM Modi walked into Parliament premises from its Gate No. 1 dressed in traditional attire and was welcomed by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.
The prime minister performed "Ganapati Homam" to invoke Gods to bless the inauguration of the new Parliament building.
The Homam was conducted amid Vedic chants by priests from Karnataka's Shringeri Math.
Following this, the PM sought blessings from high priests of various 'adheenams' in Tamil Nadu with the holy sceptre in hand.
PM Modi then carried the golden sceptre in a procession to the special enclosure amid tunes of 'nadaswaram'.
As the Prime Minister walked towards the enclosure, the chanting of Vedic mantras continued.
PM Modi then installed the Sengol in a special enclosure on the right side of the Speaker's chair in the Lok Sabha chamber.
The 'Sengol', a Chola-era spectre made of silver with a coat of gold, is a symbol of the transfer of power from the British in 1947.