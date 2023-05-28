India News

PM Restores Sengol's Glory

PM Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament and installed the Sengol in the Lok Sabha chamber on Sunday morning.

Image credits: our own

PM Restores Sengol's Glory

PM Modi walked into Parliament premises from its Gate No. 1 dressed in traditional attire and was welcomed by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Image credits: our own

PM Restores Sengol's Glory

The prime minister performed "Ganapati Homam" to invoke Gods to bless the inauguration of the new Parliament building.

Image credits: our own

PM Restores Sengol's Glory

The Homam was conducted amid Vedic chants by priests from Karnataka's Shringeri Math.

Image credits: our own

PM Restores Sengol's Glory

Following this, the PM sought blessings from high priests of various 'adheenams' in Tamil Nadu with the holy sceptre in hand.

Image credits: our own

PM Restores Sengol's Glory

PM Modi then carried the golden sceptre in a procession to the special enclosure amid tunes of 'nadaswaram'.

Image credits: our own

PM Restores Sengol's Glory

As the Prime Minister walked towards the enclosure, the chanting of Vedic mantras continued. 

Image credits: our own

PM Restores Sengol's Glory

PM Modi then installed the Sengol in a special enclosure on the right side of the Speaker's chair in the Lok Sabha chamber.

Image credits: our own

PM Restores Sengol's Glory

The 'Sengol', a Chola-era spectre made of silver with a coat of gold, is a symbol of the transfer of power from the British in 1947. 

Image credits: our own
Find Next One