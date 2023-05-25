India News

9 years of PM Modi: Major changes in Income Tax Regime

Union Budget 2014

Personal income tax exemption limit was raised from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh.

Union Budget 2015

Health insurance premium deduction limit increased from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000 and for senior citizens it was increased to Rs 30,000 from Rs 20,000.

Union Budget 2016

Small and marginal taxpayers with income below Rs 5 lakh, tax rebate was hiked from Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000.

Union Budget 2017

Tax rate for income between Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 5 lakh was reduced from 10 percent to 5 percent.

Union Budget 2018

While Centre introduced a standard deduction of Rs 40,000 on salaried class and pensioners, it took away tax benefits available on medical reimbursements and transport allowance.

Union Budget 2019

Those earning less than Rs. 5 lakh would end up paying zero tax.

Union Budget 2020

The Centre introduced new slabs and reduced the tax rate for different slabs for an individual income of up to Rs 15 lakh per annum.

Union Budget 2021

No new changes were made for individual taxpayers but made some changes in the rules for income tax to help ease the compliance for taxpayers.

Union Budget 2022

The Centre did not have much to offer to the common man or middle class and the taxpayer continued to be charged on the same tax rates as before.

Union Budget 2023

The most important announcement was the extension of rebate for annual income up to Rs 7 lakh, applicable to people under the new income tax regime.

