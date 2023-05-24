India News
The 'Sengol' is all set to be installed in the new Parliament building and is the original one received by Jawaharlal Nehru.
On August 14, 1947, 'Sengol' was accepted by Nehru, the then Prime Minister, in presence of Rajendra Prasad, who later became India's first President, and many others.
'Sengol' is derived from the Tamil word 'Semmai', meaning 'righteousness.'
The historical sceptre was made of silver, coated with gold, and crowned with the sacred Nandi, with its unyielding gaze.
The Sengol will be installed near the chair of the Speaker in the new Parliament building.
The new building of the Indian Parliament will be dedicated to the nation on May 28, 2023.