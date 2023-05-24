India News

6 things you MUST KNOW about historical 'Sengol'

Where will 'Sengol' be placed in national capital?

The 'Sengol' is all set to be installed in the new Parliament building and is the original one received by Jawaharlal Nehru.

Who accepted the 'Sengol'?

On August 14, 1947, 'Sengol' was accepted by Nehru, the then Prime Minister, in presence of Rajendra Prasad, who later became India's first President, and many others.

What is 'Sengol'?

'Sengol' is derived from the Tamil word 'Semmai', meaning 'righteousness.'

What material was used to make 'Sengol'?

The historical sceptre was made of silver, coated with gold, and crowned with the sacred Nandi, with its unyielding gaze.

Where will the 'Sengol' be placed in the Parliament?

The Sengol will be installed near the chair of the Speaker in the new Parliament building.

When will the new parliament building be inaugurated?

The new building of the Indian Parliament will be dedicated to the nation on May 28, 2023.

