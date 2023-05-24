Tarini Returns Home

Defence
INSV Tarini has returned after the successful completion of a 17000nm trans-ocean inter-continental voyage.
Navy Chief Adm R Hari Kumar and Union Minister Smriti Irani received the six-member crew of INSV Tarini on arrival at the INS Mandovi jetty.
Two women officers, Lt Cdr Dilna K and Lt Cdr Roopa A, undertook the voyage from Goa to Rio de Janerio via Cape Town and back, spanning over 188 days.
The crew navigated through adverse weather conditions and undertook in-house repairs whenever needed.
The current sailing expedition of INSV Tarini is part of the run-up towards the Navy’s next big project to send a woman to circumnavigate the globe, solo.