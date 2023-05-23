India News

Top quotes of PM Modi in Sydney

PM Modi keeps up his promise

"When I came here in 2014, I promised you that you would not have to wait another 28 years for an Indian Prime Minister"

PM Modi on India-Australia diplomatic relations

"Our lifestyles may differ, but Yoga now connects us. We've been friends for a long time because of cricket," PM Modi said.

PM Modi lauds Indians in Australia

"Mutual trust and respect have not developed solely as a result of India-Australia diplomatic relations." "The real reason, the real power is you Indians in Australia."

Harris Park renamed as 'Little India'

'Little India' is a suburb of Sydney and is a recognition of the Indian community's contribution to the development of Australia.

PM Modi's love towards Australia

"Though there is a distance between the two countries, the Indian Ocean connects us," PM Modi said.

PM Modi's tribute to Shane Warne

"Millions of Indians were saddened when Australian spin bowler Shane Warne died," PM Modi said.

