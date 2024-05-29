PAN-Aadhar link deadline on May 31: Learn how to link now

India News
The deadline to link your PAN card with your Aadhaar card is May 31. Failure to do so can result in significant financial consequences, including double taxation.
If your PAN is not linked to your Aadhaar by May 31, you could face a hefty tax burden. The Income Tax Department warns of doubled TDS and other penalties.
The Income Tax Department urges all taxpayers to link their PAN and Aadhaar to avoid extra tax filings and increased tax rates. The deadline is just days away.
1. Visit the Income Tax Department website at incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in
2. Click on 'Quick Links' and select 'Link Aadhaar'.
Enter your PAN and Aadhaar numbers on the website, then click 'Validate'. Follow the prompts to enter your name and mobile number as listed on your Aadhaar card.
After entering your details, click 'Link Aadhaar'. You will receive an OTP on your registered mobile number. Enter the OTP to complete the linking process.
With only a few days left, ensure you link your PAN and Aadhaar immediately to avoid financial penalties. Visit the Income Tax Department website today.