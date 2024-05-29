 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

PAN-Aadhar link deadline on May 31: Learn how to link now

Image credits: Google

PAN-Aadhar card linking deadline on May 31

The deadline to link your PAN card with your Aadhaar card is May 31. Failure to do so can result in significant financial consequences, including double taxation.

Avoid huge financial losses

If your PAN is not linked to your Aadhaar by May 31, you could face a hefty tax burden. The Income Tax Department warns of doubled TDS and other penalties.

Tax department issues warning

The Income Tax Department urges all taxpayers to link their PAN and Aadhaar to avoid extra tax filings and increased tax rates. The deadline is just days away.

How to link PAN with Aadhar

1. Visit the Income Tax Department website at incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in
2. Click on 'Quick Links' and select 'Link Aadhaar'.

Enter details Online

Enter your PAN and Aadhaar numbers on the website, then click 'Validate'. Follow the prompts to enter your name and mobile number as listed on your Aadhaar card.

Complete the verification

After entering your details, click 'Link Aadhaar'. You will receive an OTP on your registered mobile number. Enter the OTP to complete the linking process.

Act now to avoid penalties

With only a few days left, ensure you link your PAN and Aadhaar immediately to avoid financial penalties. Visit the Income Tax Department website today.

