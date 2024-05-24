India News

Kanhaiya Kumar Net Worth: Know age, education, family and more

Kanhaiya Kumar is a Congress candidate for the North East Delhi Lok Sabha seat, where he is contesting against BJP candidate Manoj Tiwary. 

Kanhaiya Kumar Net Worth

Kanhaiya Kumar has MPhil and DPhil degrees from Jawaharlal Nehru University and an asset of Rs 10.72 lakhs. 

Kanhaiya Kumar has disclosed a yearly income of ₹18328. Kanhaiya Kumar has revealed six outstanding criminal charges against them, seven of which are severe. 

Kanhaiya Kumar's autobiography

His autobiography, "Bihar to Tihar: My Political Journey," released in October 2016, details his childhood in rural Bihar, and his undergraduate years in Patna and Delhi. 

Kanhaiya Kumar ranked first in the JNU entrance exam

Following his Master's at Nalanda University in Patna, he earned a PhD in African Studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University in 2011.

Kanhaiya Kumar in JNU

Kanhaiya Kumar was the first AISF member to become the president of the JNU students' union, defeating ABVP, SFI, and NSUI candidates. 

Kanhaiya Kumar as CPI candidate

In 2019, he contested in the parliamentary polls from Begusarai as a CPI candidate but lost to Giriraj Singh of BJP.

Kanhaiya Kumar's family

His father's name is Jaishankar Singh, and his mother is Meena Devi. According to reports, he belongs to the Bhumihar caste.

