Kanhaiya Kumar Net Worth: Know age, education, family and more

India News
Kanhaiya Kumar is a Congress candidate for the North East Delhi Lok Sabha seat, where he is contesting against BJP candidate Manoj Tiwary.
Kanhaiya Kumar has MPhil and DPhil degrees from Jawaharlal Nehru University and an asset of Rs 10.72 lakhs.
Kanhaiya Kumar has disclosed a yearly income of ₹18328. Kanhaiya Kumar has revealed six outstanding criminal charges against them, seven of which are severe.
His autobiography, "Bihar to Tihar: My Political Journey," released in October 2016, details his childhood in rural Bihar, and his undergraduate years in Patna and Delhi.
Following his Master's at Nalanda University in Patna, he earned a PhD in African Studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University in 2011.
Kanhaiya Kumar was the first AISF member to become the president of the JNU students' union, defeating ABVP, SFI, and NSUI candidates.
In 2019, he contested in the parliamentary polls from Begusarai as a CPI candidate but lost to Giriraj Singh of BJP.
His father's name is Jaishankar Singh, and his mother is Meena Devi. According to reports, he belongs to the Bhumihar caste.