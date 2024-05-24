India News

Top 10 richest candidates in Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 6

Image credits: Official Twitter

1. Naveen Jindal (BJP)

He is contesting from Kurukshetra. Assets: Over Rs 1241 crore

Image credits: Naveen Jindal Twitter

2. Santrupt Misra (BJD)

He is contesting from Cuttack. Assets: Rs 482 crore

Image credits: Santrupt Misra Twitter

3. Sushil Gupta (AAP)

He is contesting from Kurukshetra. Assets: Over Rs 169 crore.

Image credits: Sushil Gupta Twitter

4. Naina Singh Chautala (JJP)

She is contesting from Hisar. Assets: Over Rs 139 crore.

Image credits: Naina Singh Chautala Twitter

5. Rao Inderjit Singh (BJP)

He is contesting from Gurugram. Assets: Over Rs 121 crore.

Image credits: X-Rao Inderjit Singh

6. Fauji Jai Kawar Tyagi (Dixit) (IND)

He is contesting from Gurugram. Assets: Over Rs 131 crore.

Image credits: social media

7. Maneka Sanjay Gandhi (BJP)

She is contesting from Sultanpur. Assets: Over Rs 97 crore.

Image credits: X-Maneka Gandhi

8. Mahender Pratap Singh (INC)

He is contesting from Faridabad. Assets: Over Rs 90 crore.

Image credits: Freepik

9. Bahadur Singh (JJP)

He is contesting from Bhiwani-Mahendragarh. Assets: Over Rs 88 crore.

Image credits: Freepik

10. Raaj Kumar Anand (BSP)

He is contesting from New Delhi. Assets: Over 83 crore.

Image credits: Raaj Kumar Anand Twitter
