 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

India News

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Top key candidates in fray in Phase 7

Image credits: our own

1. Narendra Modi (BJP)

He is contesting from Varanasi. Congress' Ajay Rai is also contesting from this seat.

Image credits: Our own

2. Ravi Kishan (BJP)

He is contesting from Gorakhpur and is against SP's Kajal Nishad.

Image credits: Social Media

3. Misa Bharti (RJD)

She is contesting from Bihar's Pataliputra. BJP's Ram Kripal Yadav will be contesting against her.

Image credits: X- Misa Bharti

4. Kangana Ranaut (BJP)

She is contesting from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi and Congress' Vikramaditya Singh is contesting against her.

Image credits: Instagram

5. Abhishek Banerjee (TMC)

He is contesting from West Bengal's Diamond Harbour.

Image credits: Our own

6. Omar Abdullah (Jammu & Kashmir National Conference)

He is contesting from Baramulla. He is contesting against Sajad Gani Lone, Jammu & Kashmir People Conference.

Image credits: Omar Abdullah Twitter

7. Charanjit Singh Channi (Congress)

He is contesting from Jalandhar (SC) and is pitted against Sushil Kumar Rinku (BJP).

Image credits: Charanjit Singh Channi Twitter

8. Manish Tewari (Congress)

He is contesting from Chandigarh and is against Sanjay Tandon (BJP).

Image credits: Manish Tewari Twitter
Find Next One