India News

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 6: 7 top candidates in fray

Image credits: Official Twitter

1. Bansuri Swaraj (New Delhi)

AAP MLA Somnath Bharti is up against BJP’s Bansuri Swaraj, daughter of the late Sushma Swaraj. Bansuri Swaraj is leveraging her mother's legacy.

Image credits: X-Bansuri Swaraj

2. Manoj Tiwari (North East Delhi)

Two-time MP Manoj Tiwari is contesting from the North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. Tiwari will be vying for a third consecutive term as MP from North East Delhi. 

Image credits: X-Manoj Tiwari

3. Kanhaiya Kumar (North East Delhi)

Congress’ Kanhaiya Kumar is contesting against two-time MP Manoj Tiwari from the North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. 

Image credits: @kanhaiyakumar

4. Mehbooba Mufti (Anantnag-Rajouri)

Mufti contesting against Zaffar Iqbal Manhas of Apni Party, and National Conference leader Mian Altaf, and Mohammad Parray of  Democratic Progressive Azad Party.

Image credits: X-Mehbooba Mufti

5. Maneka Gandhi (Sultanpur)

Former Union Minister Maneka Gandhi will contest the elections from Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh, aiming to retain her parliamentary constituency for the second time. 

Image credits: X-Maneka Gandhi

6. Rao Inderjit Singh (Gurugram)

BJP leader and Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh, who hails from the royal Ahir family of the erstwhile state of Rewari, will fight to retain his constituency.

Image credits: X-Rao Inderjit Singh

7. Sambit Patra (Puri)

The temple town is gearing up for an interesting clash between BJP's Sambit Patra, BJD's Arup Patnaik and Congress's Jay Narayan Patnaik. 

Image credits: Sambit Patra Instagram
Find Next One