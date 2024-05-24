India News
AAP MLA Somnath Bharti is up against BJP’s Bansuri Swaraj, daughter of the late Sushma Swaraj. Bansuri Swaraj is leveraging her mother's legacy.
Two-time MP Manoj Tiwari is contesting from the North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. Tiwari will be vying for a third consecutive term as MP from North East Delhi.
Congress’ Kanhaiya Kumar is contesting against two-time MP Manoj Tiwari from the North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.
Mufti contesting against Zaffar Iqbal Manhas of Apni Party, and National Conference leader Mian Altaf, and Mohammad Parray of Democratic Progressive Azad Party.
Former Union Minister Maneka Gandhi will contest the elections from Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh, aiming to retain her parliamentary constituency for the second time.
BJP leader and Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh, who hails from the royal Ahir family of the erstwhile state of Rewari, will fight to retain his constituency.
The temple town is gearing up for an interesting clash between BJP's Sambit Patra, BJD's Arup Patnaik and Congress's Jay Narayan Patnaik.