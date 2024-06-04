Krishnanagar Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Mahua Moitra LEADING

India News
Krishnanagar Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Mahua Moitra is the TMC heavy weight contestant who is currently leading by 35,223 votes against Rajmata Amrita Roy
Mahua Moitra is contesting from Krishnanagar LS seat
Mahua Moitra is contesting against Amrita Roy, Queen Mother of Krishnanagar
She was initially trailing from the seat, when the early numbers started pouring in
After certain rounds of trailing, Mahua Moitra started leading in the key constituency
As of 12.28 P.M on 4th of June, Mahua Moitra is leading by 53,675 votes against 1st runner up Amrita Roy
1st Runner up Amrita Roy has gotten 138529 votes as of 12.30 P.M