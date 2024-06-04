 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

India News

Krishnanagar Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Mahua Moitra LEADING

Krishnanagar Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Mahua Moitra is the TMC heavy weight contestant who is currently leading by 35,223 votes against Rajmata Amrita Roy

Image credits: Social Media

Mahua Moitra

Mahua Moitra is contesting from Krishnanagar LS seat

Image credits: Instagram

Mahua Vs Amrita

Mahua Moitra is contesting against Amrita Roy, Queen Mother of Krishnanagar

Image credits: Twitter

Mahua Moitra

She was initially trailing from the seat, when the early numbers started pouring in

Image credits: Instagram

Mahua Moitra Leading

After certain rounds of trailing, Mahua Moitra started leading in the key constituency

Image credits: X- Mahua Moitra

Huge Lead

As of 12.28 P.M on 4th of June, Mahua Moitra is leading by 53,675 votes against 1st runner up Amrita Roy

Image credits: Instagram

Mahua Moitra

1st Runner up Amrita Roy has gotten 138529 votes as of 12.30 P.M

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One