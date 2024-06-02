India News
The 7th phase of the Lok Sabha elections concluded on June 1, with results expected on June 4. Here's an astrological analysis of Rahul Gandhi and Narendra Modi's chances.
At 73, Narendra Modi's horoscope is ruled by Mars. With Ruchaka Panchamahapurusha Yoga and election results on Tuesday, astrology predicts favourable outcomes for him.
Modi's Mars Mahadasha (Nov 2021-Nov 2028) and Jupiter Antardasha (May 2023-Apr 2024) indicate increased global respect and military strength, enhancing his leadership image.
Despite challenges indicated by Venus in the 10th house, Jupiter's influence helps Modi overcome obstacles, potentially leading to significant achievements by 2028.
Born on June 18, 1970, Rahul Gandhi's Capricorn horoscope and Moola Nakshatra face Saturn's influence until July 2025, affecting his chances for power.
Rahu's Antara Dasha in Mars (until Oct 2024) is favorable but lacks Raja Yoga, limiting Rahul's power prospects. Improved status might come post-October 2024.
With Saturn in the ninth house and forming Raja Yoga for Modi, BJP is astrologically favored to win. Mars and Moon conjunction in the 11th house supports the BJP's success.
Astrological analysis predicts BJP will win over 280 seats, with the NDA alliance potentially securing a majority with more than 340 seats, though slightly fewer in North India.
Astrology suggests Narendra Modi will likely become Prime Minister for a third term, leading a strong BJP and NDA alliance. The official results on June 4 will confirm the outcome.