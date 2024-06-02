 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Modi vs Rahul; Here's what Astrology says

Who will form the next government?

The 7th phase of the Lok Sabha elections concluded on June 1, with results expected on June 4. Here's an astrological analysis of Rahul Gandhi and Narendra Modi's chances.
 

Modi's horoscope: Favourable signs

At 73, Narendra Modi's horoscope is ruled by Mars. With Ruchaka Panchamahapurusha Yoga and election results on Tuesday, astrology predicts favourable outcomes for him.

Beneficial 'Mars' dasha for Modi

Modi's Mars Mahadasha (Nov 2021-Nov 2028) and Jupiter Antardasha (May 2023-Apr 2024) indicate increased global respect and military strength, enhancing his leadership image.

Challenges and strengths for Modi

Despite challenges indicated by Venus in the 10th house, Jupiter's influence helps Modi overcome obstacles, potentially leading to significant achievements by 2028.
 

Rahul Gandhi's birth chart analysis

Born on June 18, 1970, Rahul Gandhi's Capricorn horoscope and Moola Nakshatra face Saturn's influence until July 2025, affecting his chances for power.
 

'Rah's Antara dasha impact

Rahu's Antara Dasha in Mars (until Oct 2024) is favorable but lacks Raja Yoga, limiting Rahul's power prospects. Improved status might come post-October 2024.

Saturn and Mars favour BJP

With Saturn in the ninth house and forming Raja Yoga for Modi, BJP is astrologically favored to win. Mars and Moon conjunction in the 11th house supports the BJP's success.
 

BJP's predicted seat count

Astrological analysis predicts BJP will win over 280 seats, with the NDA alliance potentially securing a majority with more than 340 seats, though slightly fewer in North India.

Modi's likely 3rd term

Astrology suggests Narendra Modi will likely become Prime Minister for a third term, leading a strong BJP and NDA alliance. The official results on June 4 will confirm the outcome.

