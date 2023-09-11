India News

Sep 11, 2023, 09:26:38 AM

Candid moments from G20 Gala Dinner

Political differences were set aside when US President Joe Biden and President Droupadi Murmu met Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Jharkhand’s Hemant Soren along with PM Modi  

Image credits: our own

Maha Dialogue

An interpreter is seen relaying Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's views to Japanese PM Fumio Kishida's wife Yuko Kishida. She wore a beautiful green saree with a pink blouse.

Image credits: our own

Trade off

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is seen sharing a light moment with Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal

Image credits: our own

Smriti with Hasina

Union Minister Smriti Irani is all smiles while interacting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

Image credits: our own

Neighbourly Diplomacy

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is seen engrossed in conversation with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

Image credits: our own

South Meet

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stain is seen having an engaging conversation with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Image credits: our own

Embracing India

Japanese PM Fumio Kishida is seen with his wife Yuko Kishida. She wore a beautiful green saree. She complemented her outfit with a pink blouse

Image credits: our own

Musical Journey

Union Minister Anurag Thakur is seen interacting with an invitee even as artists are seen performing in the backdrop.

Image credits: our own

'Namaste'

UK PM Rishi Sunak is seen offering a 'namaste' in company of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Image credits: our own

Another Quad

Australia PM Anthony Albanese and his Singapore counterpart Lee Hsien Loong are seen with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Image credits: our own
