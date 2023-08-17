India News
Bose's death in a plane crash in 1945 has sparked numerous debates. The crash reportedly occurred in Taihoku (now Taipei), Taiwan, leading to his passing.
There have been claims that Bose survived the plane crash and went on to live under a different identity in the Soviet Union.
Amidst the many theories, some believe that Bose assumed the identity of a holy man known as "Gumnami Baba" and lived in seclusion.
The absence of a comprehensive and verifiable autopsy report has raised questions about the authenticity of the plane crash account.
Accusations of governmental suppression of information have fueled suspicions that the truth about his demise might be concealed.
Bose's connections with various countries and leaders during World War II have led to theories suggesting that his death might have been orchestrated.
Bose's association with Japan during the war has raised questions about their involvement in his death.