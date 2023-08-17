India News

Unveiling enigma: 7 mysteries surrounding Subhas Chandra Bose's demise

Image credits: Getty

1. The Mysterious Plane Crash

Bose's death in a plane crash in 1945 has sparked numerous debates. The crash reportedly occurred in Taihoku (now Taipei), Taiwan, leading to his passing.

Image credits: Getty

2. The Soviet Connection

There have been claims that Bose survived the plane crash and went on to live under a different identity in the Soviet Union.

Image credits: Getty

3. The Disputed Identity

Amidst the many theories, some believe that Bose assumed the identity of a holy man known as "Gumnami Baba" and lived in seclusion.

Image credits: Getty

4. The Missing Autopsy Report

The absence of a comprehensive and verifiable autopsy report has raised questions about the authenticity of the plane crash account.

Image credits: Getty

5. The Suppressed Files

Accusations of governmental suppression of information have fueled suspicions that the truth about his demise might be concealed.

Image credits: Getty

6. The Spy Theories

Bose's connections with various countries and leaders during World War II have led to theories suggesting that his death might have been orchestrated.

Image credits: Getty

The Role of Japan

Bose's association with Japan during the war has raised questions about their involvement in his death.

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One