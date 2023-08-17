Remembering Subhas Chandra Bose: 7 quotes that illuminate his legacy

India News
"Give me blood, and I shall give you freedom."
"Freedom is not given, it is taken."
"Our duty is to pay for liberty with our own blood. The freedom we win through sacrifice, we must preserve with strength."
"Real change in history isn't achieved through discussions."
"One individual may die for an idea, but that idea will live on in countless lives."
"Reality is too vast for our understanding, yet we must build our lives on the theory containing the most truth."
"The gravest crime is compromising with injustice. Remember, you must give to receive."