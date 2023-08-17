India News

Remembering Subhas Chandra Bose: 7 quotes that illuminate his legacy

1. Blood for Freedom

"Give me blood, and I shall give you freedom."

2. Seizing Freedom

"Freedom is not given, it is taken."

3. Preserving Liberty

"Our duty is to pay for liberty with our own blood. The freedom we win through sacrifice, we must preserve with strength."

4. Action Over Words

"Real change in history isn't achieved through discussions."

5. Legacy of Ideas

"One individual may die for an idea, but that idea will live on in countless lives."

6. Foundation of Truth

"Reality is too vast for our understanding, yet we must build our lives on the theory containing the most truth."

7. Uncompromising Values

"The gravest crime is compromising with injustice. Remember, you must give to receive."

