India News

Narendra Modi: PM announces 75,000 more medical seats in 5 years

Image credits: X/Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation

On the 78th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

Image credits: social media

Medical seats

PM Modi promised on Independence Day that up to 75000 more medical seats would be established over the following five years.

Image credits: social media

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation

He stated that children, especially from the middle class, are still studying medicine abroad. 

Image credits: social media

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on education

As per the PM, many spend "lakhs and crores" on medical education abroad, so in the last 10 years medical seats have been increased to nearly 1 lakh.

Image credits: Freepik

75,000 more seats

In the next five years, 75,000 more seats would be created in Indian medical institutions.

Image credits: Freepik

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation

PM Modi also stated that Viksit Bharat 2047 should also be 'Swasth Bharat', for which we have launched the Rashtriya Poshan Mission.

Image credits: social media
Find Next One