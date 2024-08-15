Narendra Modi: PM announces 75,000 more medical seats in 5 years

India News
On the 78th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort.
PM Modi promised on Independence Day that up to 75000 more medical seats would be established over the following five years.
He stated that children, especially from the middle class, are still studying medicine abroad.
As per the PM, many spend "lakhs and crores" on medical education abroad, so in the last 10 years medical seats have been increased to nearly 1 lakh.
In the next five years, 75,000 more seats would be created in Indian medical institutions.
PM Modi also stated that Viksit Bharat 2047 should also be 'Swasth Bharat', for which we have launched the Rashtriya Poshan Mission.