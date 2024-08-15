Independence Day 2024: Know evolution of the Indian National Flag

India News
In 1906, amid the Swadeshi and Boycott struggle, India’s first flag was raised at Parsee Bagan Square in Calcutta, now known as Kolkata.
In 1907, Madam Bhikaji Cama raised a modified version of the flag in Paris, which was also displayed at a socialist conference in Berlin, known as the Berlin Committee Flag.
In 1917, during the Home Rule Movement, Annie Besant and Bal Gangadhar Tilak raised a flag symbolizing autonomous rule for Indians within the Colonial Empire.
At the Vijayawada Congress session, Pingali Venkaiah presented Gandhi with a flag design featuring 3 stripes of India's diverse communities & a spinning wheel symbolizing progress.
The red stripe was replaced by saffron, symbolising courage, while the white represented peace & the green stood for fertility & growth. A formal resolution was passed in 1931.
In July 1947, the Constituent Assembly adopted India's flag, replacing the spinning wheel with Emperor Ashoka's Dharma Chakra, symbolising truth and life, now known as the Tiranga.