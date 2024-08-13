I-Day 2024: Historical places significant to freedom movement in India

India News
Known for its brutal conditions, this prison held many freedom fighters, including Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. This jail is also called as 'Kala Pani' jail.
The site of the 1919 massacre where British troops killed hundreds of unarmed Indian civilians, marking a turning point in the struggle for independence.
The site where then PM Jawaharlal Nehru, hoisted the Indian flag on August 15, 1947. It was also the location of the trials of prominent freedom fighters during the 1857 Revolt.
The residence of Mahatma Gandhi from 1917 to 1930, where he led the Non-Cooperation Movement and the Salt March.
A significant site for the political activities of the Indian National Congress and other freedom fighters.
The Victoria Memorial in Kolkata was built to honour Queen Victoria's reign and became a symbol of British rule in India.
Alipore Jail in Kolkata was another site where many freedom fighters were imprisoned, including Subhas Chandra Bose and Aurobindo Ghosh.