India News

I-Day 2024: Historical places significant to freedom movement in India

Image credits: Facebook

Cellular Jail, Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Known for its brutal conditions, this prison held many freedom fighters, including Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. This jail is also called as 'Kala Pani' jail.

Image credits: Getty

Jallianwala Bagh, Amritsar

The site of the 1919 massacre where British troops killed hundreds of unarmed Indian civilians, marking a turning point in the struggle for independence.

Image credits: Facebook

Red Fort, Delhi

The site where then PM Jawaharlal Nehru, hoisted the Indian flag on August 15, 1947. It was also the location of the trials of prominent freedom fighters during the 1857 Revolt.

Image credits: Getty

Sabarmati Ashram, Gujarat

The residence of Mahatma Gandhi from 1917 to 1930, where he led the Non-Cooperation Movement and the Salt March.

Image credits: our own

Lal Chowk, Srinagar

A significant site for the political activities of the Indian National Congress and other freedom fighters.

Image credits: Getty

Victoria Memorial, Kolkata

The Victoria Memorial in Kolkata was built to honour Queen Victoria's reign and became a symbol of British rule in India.
 

Image credits: Getty

Alipore Jail, Kolkata

Alipore Jail in Kolkata was another site where many freedom fighters were imprisoned, including Subhas Chandra Bose and Aurobindo Ghosh.
 

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One