Independence Day 2024: PM Modi's iconic turbans over 10 years

PM Modi wore a vibrant Rajasthani turban for his first Independence Day. The turban featured traditional and contemporary elements with intricate patterns.
PM Modi sported a yellow turban with multicolored criss-cross patterns. The design included shades of yellow with red and deep green accents.
PM Modi chose a vibrant tie-dye turban in pink and yellow hues.
PM Modi paired his yellow kurta with a vibrant red and yellow turban. The turban featured criss-crossed golden lines.
PM Modi wore a striking saffron turban with red patterns. The turban had a long trail that nearly reached his ankles.
PM Modi opted for a multi-colored turban in shades of yellow, red, green, and orange. Paired it with a richly patterned stole.
PM Modi paired the 'safa' with a half-sleeve off-white kurta, churidar, and a white scarf with a saffron border.
PM Modi paired it with a traditional kurta, churidar, blue jacket, and a stole.
PM Modi sported a white Safa with tricolour motifs and a long trail.
PM Modi paired it with an off-white kurta, white trousers, and a jacket with a pocket square.