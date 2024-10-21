Mumbai - Malabar hill elevated forest walkway opens December 2024

India News
Mumbai's Singapore-inspired elevated forest walkway at Malabar Hill will be ready by December. The walkway offers stunning views of Arabian Sea and a dedicated birdwatching zone
It offers a unique experience of natural beauty and recreation. This walkway is inspired by Singapore's famous forest walkway. Its construction is in the final stages
The civil work of project, under BMC, is almost complete, with work underway on electrification, painting, toilet construction, ticket counter installation
Assembly elections and staffing challenges may cause a 2-3 month delay, but officials say the walkway will open to the public by year-end
The walkway spans 705 meters within Malabar Hill Forest. Entry and exit points are on Siri Road, behind Kamala Nehru Park
Visitors will enjoy Arabian Sea views, birdwatching, and a glass-bottom viewing deck. 90% of the work is complete
Security is a priority. Officials have started the staff recruitment process to ensure safety upon opening
Inspired by Singapore's walkway in 2020, BMC tendered in 2021. The project cost ₹22 crore. Civil work began in March 2022