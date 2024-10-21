India News

Mumbai - Malabar hill elevated forest walkway opens December 2024

Singapore-inspired elevated forest walkway

Mumbai's Singapore-inspired elevated forest walkway at Malabar Hill will be ready by December. The walkway offers stunning views of Arabian Sea and a dedicated birdwatching zone

A unique walking experience

It offers a unique experience of natural beauty and recreation. This walkway is inspired by Singapore's famous forest walkway. Its construction is in the final stages

BMC constructs the walkway

The civil work of project, under BMC, is almost complete, with work underway on electrification, painting, toilet construction, ticket counter installation

Walkway opening timeline

Assembly elections and staffing challenges may cause a 2-3 month delay, but officials say the walkway will open to the public by year-end

Walkway area and location

The walkway spans 705 meters within Malabar Hill Forest. Entry and exit points are on Siri Road, behind Kamala Nehru Park

Arabian Sea views from walkway

Visitors will enjoy Arabian Sea views, birdwatching, and a glass-bottom viewing deck. 90% of the work is complete

Walkway security preparations

Security is a priority. Officials have started the staff recruitment process to ensure safety upon opening

Walkway construction timeline

Inspired by Singapore's walkway in 2020, BMC tendered in 2021. The project cost ₹22 crore. Civil work began in March 2022

