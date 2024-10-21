Karva Chauth Tragedy: Couple's suicide shocks Jaipur

India News
The event occurred in Jaipur's Harmada police station. 38 Ghanshyam and 35 Mona accepted death. Women leapt before moving trains, and men hung themselves at home.
On Karva Chauth night, Mona and Ghanshyam had an argument after the puja. At 12 midnight, Monica left the house angrily and jumped in front of a train.
Ghanshyam also left the house, following his wife. But after seeing Monica's body on the railway track, he returned home and hanged himself in his room.
Before dying, Ghanshyam sent a WhatsApp message to his brother: 'Brother, I lost, sorry. Talk to Ganpat ji and Ghanshyam, they will help you. You have to work on my ID now.
As soon as the news spread, people from the surrounding area reached the spot and informed the police. People said that they never thought there was any dispute between the two.
Ghanshyam and Monica have two children, aged 8 and 13. Both are inconsolable. SHO Udaybhan said Ghanshyam worked in a network marketing company.