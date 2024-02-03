Marry Now Pay Later Scheme: Know eligibility, documents and more

India News
Marry Now Pay Later (MNPL) is a wedding fintech platform assisting customers in managing their wedding expenses with ease.
23 years is the minimum age to apply for the Marry Now Pay Later feature.
Rs 30,000 per month should be the minimum salary to avail of Marry Now Pay Later scheme.
Upload 3 months bank statement where 3 salary transactions to reflect and 3-month salary slip for verification.
Submitted documents will be shared to our lending partners to verify and further processing
The dispersed amount is upto Rs 10 lakhs and serve across more than 5000 pin codes across India