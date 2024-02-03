India News

Marry Now Pay Later Scheme: Know eligibility, documents and more

What is Marry Now Pay Later Scheme?

Marry Now Pay Later (MNPL) is a wedding fintech platform assisting customers in managing their wedding expenses with ease.

Minimuim age:

23 years is the minimum age to apply for the Marry Now Pay Later feature.

Minimum Salary

Rs 30,000 per month should be the minimum salary to avail of Marry Now Pay Later scheme.

Documents

Upload 3 months bank statement where 3 salary transactions to reflect and 3-month salary slip for verification.

Document Verification

Submitted documents will be shared to our lending partners to verify and further processing

Maximum amount

The  dispersed amount is upto Rs 10 lakhs and serve across more than 5000 pin codes across India

