Delhi Weather, May 7: Cloudy skies, no rain expected

Delhi will see a warm and mostly sunny day this Wednesday. The weather will remain dry and no rainfall is expected.
Max Temperature: 34°C
Min Temperature: 27°C
Real Feel: 37°C
Sunrise: 5:36 AM
Sunset: 7:01 PM
The skies will be mostly clear throughout the day. Occasional cloud cover will provide some relief from the heat.
Residents are advised to stay well hydrated, wear light and breathable clothing, and use sun protection such as hats and sunscreen.
