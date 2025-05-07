English

Delhi Weather, May 7: Cloudy skies, no rain expected

india May 07 2025
Author: Ishwi Singh Image Credits:Adobe Express
English

Delhi Weather on Wednesday

Delhi will see a warm and mostly sunny day this Wednesday. The weather will remain dry and no rainfall is expected.

Image credits: Adobe Express
English

Temperature Forecast

Max Temperature: 34°C 

Min Temperature: 27°C 

Real Feel: 37°C

Image credits: Adobe Express
English

Sunrise and Sunset Timings

Sunrise: 5:36 AM 

Sunset: 7:01 PM

Image credits: Freepik
English

Cloud cover

The skies will be mostly clear throughout the day. Occasional cloud cover will provide some relief from the heat.

Image credits: Freepik
English

Stay safe!

Residents are advised to stay well hydrated, wear light and breathable clothing, and use sun protection such as hats and sunscreen.

Image credits: Freepik

Maharashtra Weather, May 6: Humidity and rain in these cities

Delhi Weather, May 6: Afternoon thunderstorms expected today

Maharashtra Weather, May 5: Sunny skies and soaring temperatures

Delhi Weather, May 5: Warm Monday with cloudy skies